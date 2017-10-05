Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

PIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $7.25 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.69. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $407.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.32 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

