Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 93.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.19. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

