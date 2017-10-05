Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Held by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,695,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,510,918,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2,329.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,821,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,204,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,085,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,908,079,000 after purchasing an additional 921,895 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,349,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 599.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,600,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 93.43 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Held by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/phillips-66-psx-position-held-by-sterling-investment-advisors-ltd.html.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Howard Weil upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.