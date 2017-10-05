Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holdings Boosted by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 458,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 517,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,049 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) traded up 0.572% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.635. 7,561 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.118 and a beta of 1.54. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

