Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,351,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,330,000 after buying an additional 410,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pfizer by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 689,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,035,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,832 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) traded down 0.320% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.845. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,061 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.222 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 24,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,577 call options.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $263,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

