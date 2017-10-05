Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.
Performance Food Group (NYSE PFGC) traded up 0.18% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,655 shares. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $141,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $96,489.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,090,000 after buying an additional 2,492,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,646,000 after purchasing an additional 957,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 62.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,526,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.
