Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Get Performance Food Group Company alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE PFGC) traded up 0.18% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,655 shares. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/performance-food-group-company-pfgc-stock-rating-upgraded-by-thestreet.html.

In other news, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $141,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $96,489.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,090,000 after buying an additional 2,492,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,646,000 after purchasing an additional 957,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 62.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,526,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.