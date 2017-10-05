Pepsico Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PEP)

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 248% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,616 put options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.87.
Pepsico (PEP) opened at 109.34 on Thursday. Pepsico has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.68.
Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pepsico will post $5.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.
In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,283,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $52,727,525.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,387,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pepsico by 4.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pepsico by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,440,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,137,000 after purchasing an additional 169,049 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Pepsico by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Pepsico by 69.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Pepsico by 80.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pepsico
PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).
