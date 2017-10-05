Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Pepsico from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pepsico in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pepsico has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.87.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 109.34 on Thursday. Pepsico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average daily volume of 1,616 put options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,840.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $39,635,072.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,372,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pepsico by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pepsico by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pepsico by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pepsico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

