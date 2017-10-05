Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Reduced by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Pepsico comprises about 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,829,000 after purchasing an additional 280,480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,987,000 after purchasing an additional 277,607 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,842,000 after purchasing an additional 733,294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,881,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,310,000 after purchasing an additional 495,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,317,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

In other news, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $52,727,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,387,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $39,635,072.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,372,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.44. 2,940,353 shares of the company traded hands. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. Pepsico also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average daily volume of 1,616 put options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. Pepsico’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Pepsico Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

