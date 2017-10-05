Pepsico, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (PEP)

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Pepsico in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.87.

Pepsico (PEP) opened at 109.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. Pepsico has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 248% compared to the average daily volume of 1,616 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 270.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 66.1% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pepsico by 5.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 14.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pepsico news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,840.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

