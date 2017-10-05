News stories about Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack (NYSE:PBY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3156910487876 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/pep-boys-manny-moe-jack-pby-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Pep Boys – Manny Moe & Jack Company Profile

Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack is a service and automotive aftermarket company. The Company’s stores are organized into a hub and spoke network, including supercenters and service and tire centers. Supercenters average approximately 20,000 square feet and combine do-it-for-me (DIFM) service labor, installed merchandise and tire offerings with do-it-yourself (DIY) parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.