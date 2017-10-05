People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DST Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DST Systems Inc. alerts:

In other DST Systems news, CFO Gregg Wm Givens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $1,227,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,244.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,112 shares of company stock valued at $59,822. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE DST) opened at 55.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31. DST Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.90 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DST Systems, Inc. will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DST Systems’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in DST Systems, Inc. (DST)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/people-s-united-financial-inc-increases-stake-in-dst-systems-inc-dst.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on DST Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST).

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.