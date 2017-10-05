Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $26.64 Million Holdings in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 1.29% of DigitalGlobe worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalGlobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DigitalGlobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalGlobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) traded up 0.73% on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 14,959,583 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1011.76 and a beta of 1.03. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. DigitalGlobe had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

