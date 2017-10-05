Pentair PLC.’s (PNR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair PLC. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Pentair PLC. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair PLC. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (PNR) traded down 0.66% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,741 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair PLC. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 1,577.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,564,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,001,000 after buying an additional 10,874,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 29.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair PLC.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

