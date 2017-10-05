Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) opened at 11.11 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $775.78 million. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($0.74) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

