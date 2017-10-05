PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment Corporation alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded down 0.6457% on Wednesday, reaching $7.7397. 151,960 shares of the company traded hands. PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. PennantPark Investment Corporation had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corporation will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/pennantpark-investment-corporation-pnnt-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.23%.

In other PennantPark Investment Corporation news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,784.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corporation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corporation by 43.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corporation by 44.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Corporation by 552.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.