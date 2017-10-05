PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) remained flat at $14.58 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,976 shares. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

