Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Sterling Energy plc (SEY) opened at 14.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 31.91 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.11. Sterling Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50.

Get Sterling Energy plc alerts:

WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sterling Energy plc (SEY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-sterling-energy-plc-sey.html.

About Sterling Energy plc

Sterling Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas company, which is focused primarily on material exploration opportunities in Africa. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of commercial oil and gas. The Company operates in the Africa segment. The Africa segment includes its exploration and development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.