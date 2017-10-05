Peel Hunt Increases Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) Price Target to GBX 215

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 203 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap downgraded shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 203 ($2.69) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) opened at 206.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 103.00 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.05. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 99.00 and a one year high of GBX 247.96.

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 14.20 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Revolution Bars Group PLC had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of £130.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Bars Group PLC will post $16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Bars Group PLC

Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.

