Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 50 Shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,296,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,341,000 after buying an additional 876,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,436,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,441,000 after buying an additional 137,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,546,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,325,000 after buying an additional 2,800,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,593,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,147,000 after buying an additional 228,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Cerner Corporation by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,241,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after buying an additional 3,192,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ CERN) traded down 0.35% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.54. 406,717 shares of the stock traded hands. Cerner Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Cerner Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner Corporation news, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,279,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 99,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $7,007,661.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

