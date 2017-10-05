Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,889 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,890,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,148,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 21,721,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,035,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,444 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

