Peak Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Waldron LP raised its position in shares of Nike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 246,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nike by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $291,188,000 after purchasing an additional 896,319 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike Inc. alerts:

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE) opened at 52.08 on Thursday. Nike, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike, Inc. will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. FBR & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/peak-asset-management-llc-has-301000-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,630,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,117 shares of company stock worth $9,409,321 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.