PDT Partners LLC Sells 718,468 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 718,468 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) opened at 8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.08 billion. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

