PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ebix worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ebix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ebix by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/pdt-partners-llc-reduces-holdings-in-ebix-inc-ebix.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) opened at 64.85 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $87.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 30.69%. Analysts forecast that Ebix, Inc. will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.