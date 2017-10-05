PDT Partners LLC Maintains Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

PDT Partners LLC maintained its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Core-Mark Holding worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding by 4.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding by 6.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 32.81 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $44.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Core-Mark Holding had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Core-Mark Holding’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Core-Mark Holding announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark Holding in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark Holding from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Core-Mark Holding in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

