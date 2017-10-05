PDT Partners LLC Has $1,846,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

PDT Partners LLC maintained its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) (TSE:NG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,178 shares of the mining company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $121,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 82.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $191,000.

Get NovaGold Resources Inc. alerts:

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) opened at 4.06 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.31 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

WARNING: “PDT Partners LLC Has $1,846,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/pdt-partners-llc-has-1846000-position-in-novagold-resources-inc-ng.html.

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 43,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $200,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 788,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gillyeard J. Leathley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,911. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,154 shares of company stock valued at $494,124 in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.