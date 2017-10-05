PBF Energy (PBF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

News stories about PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PBF Energy earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2053814070288 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

PBF Energy (NYSE PBF) opened at 27.08 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.97 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

