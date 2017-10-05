PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Position Reduced by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,268,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,371,000 after buying an additional 21,814,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,758,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,311,000 after buying an additional 2,115,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,938,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,936,000 after buying an additional 2,835,027 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,568,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,817,000 after buying an additional 663,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,813,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,263,000 after buying an additional 1,982,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $79,709.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $9,890,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on PayPal Holdings to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on PayPal Holdings in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) opened at 64.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.98.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

