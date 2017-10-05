Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.98, but opened at $61.99. Paychex shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 3,108,272 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $409,707.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,389.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,270 shares of company stock worth $6,543,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2,782.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,717,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,043,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,089,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,205,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,708,000 after acquiring an additional 309,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 610,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,237,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,742,000 after acquiring an additional 813,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

