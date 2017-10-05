Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 11,310 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $511,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,759 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $254,950.93.

On Thursday, September 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $497,377.44.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,482 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $241,701.38.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,825 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $475,434.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,519 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $502,113.21.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,686 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $463,879.26.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,894 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $461,251.96.

On Thursday, September 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,310 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $474,454.50.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,380 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $476,708.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,380 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $470,904.40.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) opened at 47.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

