Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. CGOV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 83,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Schlumberger N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.89 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger N.V. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

Schlumberger N.V. Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

