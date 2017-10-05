ParkerVision (PRKR) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Critical Analysis

ParkerVision (NASDAQ: PRKR) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and NVIDIA Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 1 0 3.00 NVIDIA Corporation 6 11 21 0 2.39

ParkerVision currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 705.37%. NVIDIA Corporation has a consensus target price of $153.23, indicating a potential downside of 15.24%. Given ParkerVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ParkerVision is more favorable than NVIDIA Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and NVIDIA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -122.75% NVIDIA Corporation 27.41% 39.59% 23.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParkerVision and NVIDIA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $4.00 million 6.62 -$12.08 million ($1.14) -1.31 NVIDIA Corporation $8.34 billion 13.01 $2.82 billion $3.53 51.21

NVIDIA Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA Corporation has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ParkerVision does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA Corporation pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of NVIDIA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of NVIDIA Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA Corporation beats ParkerVision on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices. Its products are used in wireless communication products and applications. In addition, it offers engineering design and consulting services to third parties to assist them in developing and testing products. Its technologies represent methods for processing RF waveforms in wireless applications. Its technologies apply to both transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers and transceivers. A portion of its transmit technology is marketed as Direct2Power (d2p) and its receiver technology is marketed as Direct2Data (d2d).

About NVIDIA Corporation

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Company’s Tegra brand integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core central processing units (CPUs) to drive supercomputing for mobile gaming and entertainment devices, as well as autonomous robots, drones and cars. The Company’s processor has created platforms that address four markets: Gaming, Professional Visualization, Datacenter, and Automotive. The Company’s offerings include NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer, the NVIDIA DRIVE AI car computing platform and the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

