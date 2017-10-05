Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TET) Receives C$6.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

TET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources TEC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources TEC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Paramount Resources TEC from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources TEC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources TEC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 484,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Paramount Resources TEC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $782.02 million.

About Paramount Resources TEC

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.

