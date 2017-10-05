Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 168,319 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,633,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,947 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,483,000 after acquiring an additional 125,412 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 95.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,561,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,210,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,401,000 after acquiring an additional 437,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,029,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,036 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) opened at 41.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

