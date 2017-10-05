Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $18.79 Million Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 1,954.0% in the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,328,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,224 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 48.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 511,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 17.89 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

