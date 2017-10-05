Pandora Media (P) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Pandora Media (NYSE:P) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pandora Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the Internet radio service an impact score of 46.2817489769644 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Pandora Media (P) traded down 0.63% on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 2,660,514 shares of the stock traded hands. Pandora Media has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company’s market cap is $1.92 billion.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.51 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on P. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Pandora Media to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,538 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $55,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 30,000 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,366 shares of company stock valued at $564,822 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

