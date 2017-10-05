PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stake Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,606 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8,223.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,143,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 112.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,379,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,801,000 after buying an additional 1,789,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,896,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,062,000 after buying an additional 583,193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 233.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 605,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 423,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,054,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,368,000 after buying an additional 396,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBR & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) opened at 48.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $277.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

