Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Holdings Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE PKG) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.21. 176,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.83. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.43.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $707,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,289,073.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

