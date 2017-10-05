P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) in a report issued on Sunday.

PTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ PTSI) opened at 23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.02. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

