OxFORD Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,063 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,241,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,561,000 after acquiring an additional 219,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 654,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 502.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 729,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 608,468 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $631,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 30,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,903,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,173,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) opened at 62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.59%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

