OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties LLC alerts:

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) opened at 29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of -1.34. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.43 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 205.20%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/oxford-asset-management-llp-acquires-new-position-in-mgm-growth-properties-llc-mgp.html.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.