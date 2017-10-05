Otis Gold Corp (TSE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 122,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$39,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 78,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$25,740.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 100,000 shares of Otis Gold Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Buys 100,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/otis-gold-corp-ooo-insider-christopher-geoffr-lee-barber-buys-100000-shares.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.