Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORMAT brings three decades of experience in the development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative power systems. ORMAT Energy Converter units, combined into modular power plants; use locally available heat sources, including geothermal energy (steam and hot water), recovered energy generation, solar energy, biomass, and low grade fuels. “

Get Ormat Technologies Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Ormat Technologies (ORA) opened at 60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ormat-technologies-inc-ora-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Bronicki Investments Ltd. sold 3,323,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $189,438,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $621,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $621,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,118,038 shares of company stock worth $633,938,695. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6,068.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,006,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,562,000. Finally, AHL Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,370,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.