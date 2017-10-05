ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $13.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) traded up 1.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 547,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The stock’s market cap is $862.87 million.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.93 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Constantine Milcos sold 13,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $155,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,195 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

