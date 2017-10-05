Orange SA (ORA) PT Set at €19.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Orange SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange SA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.91 ($19.89).
Orange SA (EPA ORA) opened at 13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of €36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.34. Orange SA has a 52-week low of €13.09 and a 52-week high of €15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.02 and its 200-day moving average is €14.46.
About Orange SA
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.
Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.