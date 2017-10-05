Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Vetr downgraded Oracle Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.58 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) traded up 0.02% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 13,871,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $188,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,073 shares of company stock worth $48,914,665. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

