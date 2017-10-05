Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-raises-holdings-in-discovery-communications-inc-disca.html.

In related news, Director S Decker Anstrom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 21.715 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.520 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.