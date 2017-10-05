Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-purchases-new-stake-in-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw.html.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE LW) opened at 48.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $817.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.61 million. Lamb Weston Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.