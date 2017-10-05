Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $388,000 Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arconic were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the period.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Arconic to a “buy” rating and set a $27.34 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,790.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,310 in the last three months.

Arconic Inc (ARNC) opened at 26.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $30.69. The firm’s market cap is $11.81 billion.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

