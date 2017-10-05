Onex Corp (ONEX:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Onex Corp (NASDAQ:ONEX:CA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

